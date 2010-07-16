Media player
Video
Apple to give free case to solve iPhone4 signal problem
Apple boss Steve Jobs has promised a free phone case to every owner of its iPhone4, as the company deals with problems surrounding the handset's antenna.
The case will help overcome a widely reported issue in which phone signal strength was drained when the phone was held a certain way.
At the press conference, Steve Jobs said the problem affected a number of other phones on the market, not just the iPhone4.
16 Jul 2010
