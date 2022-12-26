How astronauts inspired the creation of Teletubbies

It’s 1994 and the BBC is looking for a brand-new children’s TV series.

TV producer Anne Wood decides she’s going to make a show aimed at an audience that’s never had programmes made for it before – two and three-year-olds.

She tells the fascinating story of how spacemen and technology inspired the creation of one of the most popular kids TV shows of all time, Teletubbies.

Listen to: Witness History: History as told by the people who were there

Teletubbies footage credit: Ragdoll Productions for the BBC/Wildbrain