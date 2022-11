Tonton Zola Moukoko was tipped to be a mega star. He signed for Derby County and played for them in 2001; the same year he featured in computer game, Championship Manager.

Tragic events meant be never quite made it as a top-flight footballer, but to fans of the computer game, he’ll always be a superstar.

