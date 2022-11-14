Meet the designers with 'different brains'

La Casa de Carlota is a successful design agency in Barcelona. Their striking visual style comes from their designers, who have learning disabilities, autism and schizophrenia.

Voices: Penny, Dan, Tim and Bill from the Misfits theatre company

Camera: Stefano Nicoli

Research: Esperanza Escribano

Producers: William Kremer and Tom Garmeson

