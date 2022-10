Better Shelter have made thousands of flat-pack homes for refugees around the world.

Supported by the Ikea Foundation, the charity aims to improve on the canvas tents in which millions of displaced people have to live.

We meet a family in Syria who live in one of their shelters.

Reporter: Myra Anubi. Producer: Richard Kenny and Farhana Haider. Syria camera: Ali Haj Suleiman.