The rise and fall of a legendary black nightclub

In 1962, Nigerian man Phil Magbotiwan opened a brand new nightclub in Manchester, England.

In part, because of his own personal experiences of racism, Phil wanted to create somewhere where everyone would be welcome. Manchester’s first racially inclusive nightclub, Reno was born.

The nightclub became a particularly important space for Manchester's mixed heritage community, who felt unwelcome in city centre venues.

Phil’s youngest daughter, Lisa Ayegun has been sharing her memories of the Reno.

This programme contains descriptions of racial discrimination.

Listen to more on this story from Witness History here.