Journalist David Walsh reported on Lance Armstrong's doping for over 12 years, claims the champion cyclist strongly denied. Walsh and The Sunday Times even faced being sued for libel for the claims.

It wasn't until 2013 that Armstrong finally admitted he did use performance enhancing drugs and promised TV presenter Oprah that he would apologise to David.

But did that apology ever happen?

Sporting Witness: The inside and personal stories of key moments from sporting history