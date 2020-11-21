The woman who taught the West how to cook Indian food

A ground-breaking Indian cookery programme broadcast on the BBC launched 40 years ago. It was presented by the Indian actor turned food writer Madhur Jaffrey.

‘Madhur Jaffrey’s Indian Cookery’ was the first mainstream series about Indian food broadcast in the UK and the first to be presented by an Indian. It was also the first to reach a mass audience. The programme was an instant success and made its presenter a household name.

Madhur Jaffrey spoke to Witness history about the programme and why representation matters.

