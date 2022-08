In June 1973, the nightclub Pacha opened in Ibiza and started Ibiza's 'party island' reputation

Other clubs with the capacity to fit thousands of people on the dance floor opened in the years after, turning Ibiza into a destination for music and party lovers from around the world.

Carlos Martorell tells BBC Witness History how he came to the island in the 1960s and spotted its potential. He then went on to organise Pacha’s opening night party.