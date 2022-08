In August 1972, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin gave an order that all Asians must leave the country in 90 days.

Nisha Popat, who was nine at the time, remembers how her idyllic childhood, climbing mango trees and swimming in Lake Victoria, suddenly changed.

She spoke to the BBC about what happened and life in a new country.

