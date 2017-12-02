Finding the Higgs: ‘Incredible’ moment in science

Ten years ago, scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Cern) made an exciting announcement – they had moved one step closer to understanding the origins of the universe with the discovery of the Higgs boson, the so-called 'God particle'.

Physicist Dr Andre David was one of the scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) - the powerful particle accelerator at Cern. He describes the moments leading up to the discovery and explains how it felt to be part of such an important moment in scientific history.