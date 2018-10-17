In June 1982 a young Chinese-American engineer was murdered with a baseball ball by two white men in the city of Detroit.

At the time America was going through an economic depression and many were blaming Japan which was perceived to be flooding the US with its cars. For Asian-Americans it was a time of fear.

Witness History spoke to Helen Zia, one of the activists who led the fight for justice after Vincent Chin's death.

Produced by Farhana Haider.

