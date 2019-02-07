It's 50 years since feminist campaigner Gloria Steinem co-founded the first magazine in America to be owned, run, and written by women. Ms. covered issues such as equal rights, abortion, and domestic violence in a way that no other magazine had before. With its glossy covers it helped bring feminism into the mainstream. Witness History spoke to co-founder Gloria Steinem.

