Gnanli Landrou has invented a special powder that can turn earth and water into a solid building material. It's inspired by houses where he grew up in West Africa.

It's got a far lower carbon footprint than concrete - and it's about to be used in a new apartment block.

Produced by Richard Kenny and Jo Mathys. Filmed by Angus MacKenzie. Reporter: Myra Anubi