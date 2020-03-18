The handshake in space that brought hope to the world
Despite their long-standing differences during the Cold War, in 1975 the US and USSR embarked on a joint mission into space.
The aim of the operation was to dock an American Apollo space capsule with a Soyuz one made by the Soviet Union.
The collaboration took place at a time when it looked like diplomatic relations between the two sides were starting to improve.
Millions of people watched a live feed of the rendezvous as it happened 200km above the earth.
Written and produced by Nick Holland.
