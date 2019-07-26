In 1981, Ann Pettitt organised a women-led march from the Welsh capital Cardiff to the airbase at Greenham Common in Berkshire, England, to protest against American nuclear-tipped cruise missiles being sited there.

Some women stayed and set up a peace camp outside the airbase, which expanded to thousands at its peak, involving women from all over Europe.

Watch as Ann Pettitt explains why she and other women were prepared to leave families and jobs to sleep out in the cold, to try and stop a nuclear war.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.