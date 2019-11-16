Forensic anthropologist Mercedes Doretti has dedicated her life to searching for victims of war and state violence, carrying out exhumations in more than 30 countries. Her 'Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team' uncovered evidence at the site of the El Mozote massacre in El Salvador, where some 1,000 people were killed in December 1981. In 2018, Mercedes gave evidence in the trial of army officers accused of the killings. She spoke to Witness History about the challenges of her harrowing work.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.