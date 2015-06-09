In 1971 squatters took over a disused military barracks in the middle of Copenhagen, Denmark. They established a self-governing hippy commune called Freetown Christiania, which the Danish government permitted as a ‘social experiment’.

Witness History spoke to the photographer Mark Edwards, who was given unique access to document a famously photo shy community as it fought the threat of demolition and redevelopment.

