The Kim family have ruled North Korea for over seven decades but how did the original "Great Leader" get the job?

Questions surround the early days of Kim Il-sung and his dynasty.

102-year-old Professor Kim Hyung-suk came from the same village, and met him as he was starting out on his rise to power.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Produced by: Kevin Kim and William Lee

Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim