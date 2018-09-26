How North Korea’s founding father, Kim Il-sung, came to power
The Kim family have ruled North Korea for over seven decades but how did the original "Great Leader" get the job?
Questions surround the early days of Kim Il-sung and his dynasty.
102-year-old Professor Kim Hyung-suk came from the same village, and met him as he was starting out on his rise to power.
Produced by: Kevin Kim and William Lee
Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim