Yami Lofvenberg: A clip from S.T.U.P.I.D

School does not hold happy memories for Yami "Rowdy" Lofvenberg. Bullied and called "stupid" because of her difficulties with maths, she discovered, in her final year at school, that she had a maths learning difficulty called dyscalculia.

Hip-hop dance was her escape and she became a creative movement director, performer and hip-hop theatre maker. She recently returned to education - as a lecturer at a top London conservatoire.

In 2014 her show S.T.U.P.I.D premiered. The letters stand for Someone That Unreservedly Pursues Inspirational Defiance.

In the show Yami performs with other dancers who have learning difficulties, and who tell their stories through solos and group dances.

Choreography: Yami Lofvenberg

Filmed by: Fully Fledged Films

Produced by: Passion and Purpose

Music by: Mikey J