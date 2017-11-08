In 1994, 60 children at Ariel school in Ruwa, Zimbabwe said they'd seen a 'UFO' and 'aliens with big eyes' in bush land near their school playground. The story was reported around the world.

A BBC crew were among the first on the scene and spoke to pupils and teachers. There were also reports of strange lights and a 'craft' in the sky in other parts of Zimbabwe, as well as in Zambia and South Africa.

Witness History looks back through archive eyewitness accounts of 'the Ruwa School incident'.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.