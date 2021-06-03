In 2018, as she was transitioning, Valentina Petrillo wrote to Italy's Paralympic Sports Association, Fispes, to ask about her options competing as a woman.

In the letter, which she reads aloud, she says that transitioning and competitive running are both very important to her.

Later Petrillo made contact with Loughborough University researcher Joanna Harper, who explained to her what she needed to do to continue running as a trans woman para-athlete.

The footage forms part of a documentary, 5 Nanomoles: The Olympic dream of a trans woman, produced by Ethnos, which will be released in 2022.