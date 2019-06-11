Navy veteran David was just 20 years old when he found himself heading towards the Falkland Islands.

He was aboard the SS Atlantic Conveyor, a refitted container ship carrying munitions and aircraft, but lacking defensive capabilities.

On 25 May 1982, the Conveyor was hit by two missiles, setting the ship ablaze.

Twelve men lost their lives in the attack, two of whom were from David's unit.

David has struggled to come to terms with what happened and, almost 40 years later, is desperate to reconnect with his fellow crewmen who survived alongside him.

UK viewers can watch Saved by a Stranger on Thursday 13 May at 21:00 BST on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer.