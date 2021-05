The fastest train the world had ever seen was launched in Japan in 1964.

The first Shinkansen, or bullet train, ran between Tokyo and Osaka, and had a top speed of 210km per hour.

Isao Makibayashi, one of the train's first drivers, spoke to Witness History about his excitement at working on the bullet train line.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.