Peter was a young father of three children living in Belfast in 1979 when he was shot in his own home during the Troubles.

The attack left Peter fighting for his life and unable to walk again. He spent almost a year recovering at hospital, strapped in a painful rotating bed.

During this time, a rehabilitation nurse called Betsy would sit by Peter's side, helping him feel comfortable.

Peter is now searching for his "angel" Betsy, whose care he has never forgotten.

