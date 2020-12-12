Yemen was one of the first countries to be caught up in the Arab Spring uprisings which swept the Middle East and North Africa 10 years ago.

There, women were part of the protests against unemployment, economic conditions and corruption that saw longtime ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh toppled from power.

But with Yemen now gripped by war, how much has changed for women since the uprising?

BBC Monitoring's Sumaya Bakhsh spoke to Ishraq al-Maqtari, who was among the first women to take to the streets. The lawyer and women's rights activist recalls how the uprising was an unprecedented opportunity for women to have their voices heard.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.