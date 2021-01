Stephen Thomas Smith uses Tik Tok to raise awareness and break down the stigma he faces in society as a gay and disabled man.

He says he often gets people leaving hateful comments on his videos but he takes the time to reply to those in a funny way.

"Someone called me spaghetti hands so I made a funny video about having spaghetti hands," he said. "It doesn't really affect me because I'm living my best life over here."