Joe, from Glasgow, has been an avid gamer all his life, but it wasn't until he experienced a traumatic incident in his 20s that he learnt video games can be used for more than just having fun.

Watch the full documentary: ‘Gaming and Me: Connections, Identity and Support’ on BBC iPlayer.

If you’ve been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available at the BBC Action Line.

Researcher: Jade Thompson

Directed, Produced, Filmed and Edited by: Alvaro Alvarez

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell