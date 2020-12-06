Couple divided for nine months by Covid and an ocean

Tina and Victor have been together for seven years and usually meet up every three months in their homes in the US or Sweden. So when countries closed their borders to contain the spread of coronavirus, they had to spend nine months apart.

Some countries - mostly in the European Union - introduced “sweetheart visas" which gave some kind of travel exemption to unmarried couples in a long-term relationship. Sweden introduced an exemption allowing entry to those in a long-term relationship who intend to marry or cohabit with their Swedish partner.

Because Victor had applied for a residency permit, he took his chances and booked a flight to Stockholm - nine months after leaving Tina's home in Sweden last Christmas.

Video journalist: John Johnson