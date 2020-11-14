The US presidential election of 2000 was one of the closest and most contested in history.

It was more than a month before the result was decided after a Supreme Court decision.

It all came down to the vote in Florida, a swing-state, where irregularities and technical problems added to the confusion.

Callie Shell was the official photographer for Al Gore's presidential campaign and documented the dramatic events that took place behind closed doors.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.