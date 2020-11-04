Mariam Mbula seems to have it all. But this self-styled entrepreneur is actually a career con artist who has served time all over Europe.

Mariam is currently a senior pastor with a notorious church: SPAC Nation.

SPAC Nation claims it is helping disadvantaged young people – but former members say that its leaders, including Mariam, encourage young congregants to take out loans and give huge sums to the church.

A criminal investigation is currently underway into allegations of fraud and other offences relating to individuals associated with SPAC Nation, according to police.

Here, Mariam’s victims expose the truth.

Watch the full documentary Catch Her if You Can on iPlayer

Produced & directed by Ben Bryant and Claire Burnett

Executive Producer: Nisha Lilia Diu