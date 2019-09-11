The racist church bombing that shocked the world

On 15th September 1963, four young black girls were killed in a racist bomb attack at a church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Baptist church had been a centre for civil rights activities in the city.

Sarah Collins Rudolph was 12 when she was badly injured in the attack, and her sister, Addie Mae aged 14, was one of those who died.

Sarah Collins Rudolph spoke to Witness History about that day.

