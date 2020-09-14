Naomi Eluwa is a content creator on TikTok. She started out wanting to dance and have fun on the platform but after the death of George Floyd soon found the need to change her content. Her account quickly grew in popularity but as her followers grew, so did the racial abuse.

Watch the full documentary ‘Go Back to Where You Came From’ on BBC iPlayer.

Reporter: Reha Kansara

Film Editor: Gerard Groves

Produced and Directed: Anisa Subedar

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell