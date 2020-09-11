New research has revealed that over 500,000 people across the UK now have inflammatory bowel disease, which is a significant increase on previous studies.

It’s a chronic autoimmune condition which can require lifelong treatment. It’s also invisible.

Bryony Hopkins has lived with Crohn’s Disease since she was a child. In this film she meets others living with IBD, including Anthony Andrews who is being admitted into hospital for a life-changing operation and reality TV star Louise Thompson. Bryony meets scientists exploring the connect between the brain and the gut, and how this vital connection could lead to some ground-breaking treatment.

For more information, or if you’ve been impacted by this film, please visit BBC Action Line.

Presented and produced by: Bryony Hopkins

Filmed and edited by: Kathryn Parker

Additional filming: Jade Thompson

Editing and graphics: James Stewart

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell