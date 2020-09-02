C-section guilt: ‘I felt like I’d failed’
A new survey by the charity Birthrights together with the parenting website Mumsnet has found that only 42% of expectant mothers have had the benefits of a Caesarean delivery discussed with them.
Three women who have had Caesarean deliveries talk about the way C-sections are perceived compared with vaginal deliveries.
They share their feelings of "C-section guilt", saying they sometimes feel like they have "failed" at childbirth by having a Caesarean.
Birthrights says: "There is no right or wrong way to give birth."
