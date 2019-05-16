Menopause added to school curriculum for the first time
Itchy skin, fatigue, brain fog. Menopause is more than just a few hot flushes.
Three women who have been through the menopause describe their experiences, and talk about how poorly understood "the change" is.
From September, menopause will be added to the school curriculum in England, a move that has been welcomed by campaigners.
Produced by Carissa Jumu
Filmed by Jemma Cox & Carissa Jumu
Edited by Jemma Cox
Commissioning Editor: Nisha Lilia Diu
- Published
- 14 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News