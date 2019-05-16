Itchy skin, fatigue, brain fog. Menopause is more than just a few hot flushes.

Three women who have been through the menopause describe their experiences, and talk about how poorly understood "the change" is.

From September, menopause will be added to the school curriculum in England, a move that has been welcomed by campaigners.

Produced by Carissa Jumu

Filmed by Jemma Cox & Carissa Jumu

Edited by Jemma Cox

Commissioning Editor: Nisha Lilia Diu