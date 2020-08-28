Business has boomed for parcel courier DPD during lockdown.

However, a group of 76 former drivers are taking the company to court to fight for employment rights.

Ruth Lane, whose husband Don Lane died in 2018 and Alistair Mcleary, whose contract was terminated in 2018, share their stories.

DPD strongly refute many of their claims and now offer a new type of contract with more rights, but say most drivers choose the self-employed franchise contracts.

