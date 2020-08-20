Jessie and Austin: The Bodies in the Suitcase

In June, three teenagers were out making TikTok videos when they found a pair of suitcases washed up on a Seattle beach.

Inside were the bodies of Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin ‘Cash’ Wenner, 27. They had been shot.

The video of their discovery went viral.

Gina Jaschke, Jessica's aunt, has repeatedly asked TikTok to remove the the video, which has had 29 million views - but TikTok refuses, saying it doesn't breach their guidelines.

The family has also set up a fundraiser, offering a reward for information on the murders.

Produced, filmed & edited by Jamie Ryan

Commissioning Editor: Nisha Lilia Diu