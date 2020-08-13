Men have been more likely to die from Coronavirus, but there's fears that women have been hit harder by the social effects during the pandemic.

Months in lockdown has created new problems for many women, but for the most marginalised, it has worsened the inequalities that already existed for them.

The Fawcett Society has told the BBC they fear the pandemic has the potential to "set women back for decades" and that the approach during the pandemic has been "gender blind."

Amber Haque spoke to four women over the course of lockdown to try and understand how Coronavirus has affected their lives and the long-term impact on them as we emerge into the "new normal".

For further information and support please visit BBC Action Line.

Presented and Produced by: Amber Haque

Produced and edited by: Ammar Ebrahim

Graphics: Gerard Groves

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell