Richard Ravenscroft has been living homeless in Greater Manchester for three years after suddenly losing his brother and then his home.

With hundreds of new high-rise homes appearing every month, Manchester has become one of the fastest developing cities in Europe.

But some locals feel they are being priced out - and made homeless.

Richard says he "dropped through the gap" and was unable to find a home - but his life could be about to take a positive turn.

You can watch 'Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom' on Tuesday 18 August at 9pm on BBC Two and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

