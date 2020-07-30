Domestic abuse: Surviving Lockdown

Video

During the first three weeks of lockdown, 16 women and children died at the hands of men - the highest in 11 years. And the Domestic Abuse Helpline took more than 40,000 calls during the first three months.

On 24 March we were all given one message - stay at home. But what if home is the most dangerous place you can be?

This film discovers the reality of domestic abuse when you are confined to your home. We speak to survivors and those who fled their abuser during lockdown and find out what the long-term impact will be from those who have experienced it.

For further information and support please visit BBC Action Line.

Presented and Produced by: Bryony Hopkins

Filmed and edited by: James Stewart

Additional filming: Tomos Morgan and Gemma Laister

Animation: Brandon Brown

Producer: Jade Thompson

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell