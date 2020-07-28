How Murdoch's comeback changed world politics

Media player
Rupert Murdoch: How his comeback changed world politics
For decades, Rupert Murdoch was a force in politics at the highest level.
But after the phone-hacking scandal and the closure of The News of The World in 2011, his political allies have deserted him and his reputation is in tatters.
When political hopefuls Nigel Farage and Donald Trump approach Murdoch for help, his influence begins to rise again.
The Murdoch family was asked to take part in this series - they declined.
UK viewers can watch 'The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty: The Comeback' on Tuesday 28 July at 21:00 BST on BBC Two and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
28 Jul 2020
