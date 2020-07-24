BAME teachers: “We feel insignificant”

Media player
Coronavirus and teachers: The forgotten school key workers
A Public Health England review found that death rates from Covid-19 were higher for Black and Asian ethnic groups when compared to white ethnic groups.
Headteacher, Allana Gay is a founding member of a group called the BAMEed Network. They have drawn up guidelines to keep BAME colleagues safe because they feel there was a ‘significant gap’ in advice from the Department for Education to offer up protection for BAME staff in schools.
Filmed and Edited by: Brandon Brown
Produced and Presented by: Jade Thompson
Executive Producer: Anisa Subedar
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
