BAME teachers: “We feel insignificant”

Video

A Public Health England review found that death rates from Covid-19 were higher for Black and Asian ethnic groups when compared to white ethnic groups.

Headteacher, Allana Gay is a founding member of a group called the BAMEed Network. They have drawn up guidelines to keep BAME colleagues safe because they feel there was a ‘significant gap’ in advice from the Department for Education to offer up protection for BAME staff in schools.

Filmed and Edited by: Brandon Brown

Produced and Presented by: Jade Thompson

Executive Producer: Anisa Subedar

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell