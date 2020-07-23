Abood Hamam seen filming IS takeover of Raqqa
Video

Abood Hamam seen filming IS takeover of Raqqa

When the Islamic State group took over Raqqa, most journalists fled.

Abood Hamam, once a personal photographer to Bashar al-Assad, should have been in more danger than most, but he stayed, and went on working.

Extraordinary footage discovered later in the mobile phone of a dead IS fighter shows him in a long galabiya gown filming at a road junction.

