Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abood Hamam seen filming IS takeover of Raqqa
When the Islamic State group took over Raqqa, most journalists fled.
Abood Hamam, once a personal photographer to Bashar al-Assad, should have been in more danger than most, but he stayed, and went on working.
Extraordinary footage discovered later in the mobile phone of a dead IS fighter shows him in a long galabiya gown filming at a road junction.
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window