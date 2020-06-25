‘Hippies? They’re some of the nicest people’

Video

A popular destination for tourists and spiritual pilgrimages alike, Glastonbury is a vibrant mix of different people and cultures.

Before the lockdown, we spoke with some visitors and local Glastonians in Knight's Fish & Chip shop, a family run business in the heart of Glastonbury that has been open for over 110 years, to get their take on what makes Glastonbury so unique.

Produced, Filmed, and Edited by: Jon Jones

Researcher: Elliott Daly

Additional Editing: Tracy Kiryango

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell