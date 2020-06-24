Video

In some European countries, hospitals have stopped performing abortions. In others, where abortion is severely restricted, women have been unable to travel to get treatment elsewhere.

In the past few weeks we’ve spoken to women who have resorted to backstreet abortions, and others left with no choice but to continue with unwanted pregnancies.

Human rights organisations are now urging countries to make sure abortions are safely available.

Reported by: Jean Mackenzie

Produced by: Sara Monetta

Filmed and edited by: Andy Smythe

Graphics: Gerard Groves

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell