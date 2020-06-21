Dad school: How to be a better father
Dad school: How to be a better father

New dads are taking classes in how to carry their babies and change nappies.

The course in Rwanda aims to make them better fathers, reduce domestic violence and promote equality.

A film by Lily Freeston for People Fixing the World.

