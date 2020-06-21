Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad school: How to be a better father
New dads are taking classes in how to carry their babies and change nappies.
The course in Rwanda aims to make them better fathers, reduce domestic violence and promote equality.
A film by Lily Freeston for People Fixing the World.
-
21 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window