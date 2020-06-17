How to beat coronavirus on the sausage frontline

Video

Non-essential retailers in England are now allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to Covid-19 safety measures, but food producers have been hard at it all the way through the crisis.

Finnebrogue in Northern Ireland supplies sausages to most major supermarkets in the UK.

While the thought of the virus has kept its technical director "up at night", Declan Ferguson says the company has managed to safely keep their absence rate at less than 2%.

But how exactly do you do that in the midst of a pandemic?

