How do you know what you see is real?

Top tips for making sure what you're seeing online is legitimate
Members of the BBC's anti-disinformation team offer insider tips on how to verify photos and videos online - so that you can be sure that what you're seeing is reliable.
Video journalist: Paul Brown
Presenters: Shayan Sardarizadeh, Reha Kansara and Benjamin Strick
03 Jul 2020
