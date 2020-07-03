How do you know what you see is real?
Top tips for making sure what you're seeing online is legitimate

Members of the BBC's anti-disinformation team offer insider tips on how to verify photos and videos online - so that you can be sure that what you're seeing is reliable.

Video journalist: Paul Brown

Presenters: Shayan Sardarizadeh, Reha Kansara and Benjamin Strick

  • 03 Jul 2020
