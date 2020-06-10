The teenage inventor on a mission
When 14-year-old Freddie realised how vulnerable his great-aunt was, he wanted to help. So he came up with two inventions that could make her life safer.

As a result, he has won the junior engineering prize at the UK's Big Bang competition twice. He showed us his designs.

A video for People Fixing the World by Craig Langran.

